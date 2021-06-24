Gurucharitra Parayan 2021: Ankita Lokhande Shares Video Performing Pooja At Home

Ankita Lokhande keeps her fans and followers updated with all that is happening in her life through Instagram. Recently, the actor took to the social networking site to share a video of herself taking part in a puja that was organized at her abode. In the video, Ankita Lokhande's Instagram followers witnessed her perform the religious rituals of the puja, as and when instructed by the priest, who sat right beside her.

Ankita Lokhande performs puja at home

In the caption, the Pavitra Rishta fame wrote about the Gurucharitra Parayana having started from today, June 24, 2021. Shared this morning, Ankita Lokhande's latest post showcased her attending the puja wearing a bright red and golden ethnic attire. She appeared to have opted for no makeup or accessories, as she diligently did everything she was asked of. Acknowledging the puja-special video, Lokhande’s friends from the industry, namely Rashami Desai and Amruta Khanvillkar, shared red heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Ankita Lokhande's latest workout Reels

Lately, Ankita Lokhande's videos on social media have been centred around fitness. Earlier this morning, the actor shared an energetic workout clip of hers with her Instagram followers and asked them if they had exercised today. While a ‘workout remix’ version of the song Girls Like You played in the background of the Reels video, she questioned everyone, “Did you work out today????????” Lokhande was seen dedicatedly performing lunges and a bunch of variations of squats, in a parking lot area. A fan reacted to it saying, “Energetic mornin'like thiss,” with a few fire emojis. “Ending is the best,” wrote another fan, addressing how Ankita is seen lying down flat and tired on her yoga mat, on the ground, towards the end of the video.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates World Yoga Day

June 21 marked the International Yoga Day, which Lokhande was seen celebrating as well. She took to her Instagram page to share another Reels video wherein she was seen engaging in an elaborate yoga session outdoors. “Happy soul, a fresh mind and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga,” the actor captioned her post.

