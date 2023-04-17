Gutur Gu Actor KK Goswami Says He Has No Work: Never Imagined That...

KK Goswami, who is well-known for his shows including Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Gutur Gu, has opened up about being out of work in a recent interview. The actor said that despite doing so many iconic roles across TV shows, he has no work. He also spoke about his financial issues and how he is waiting for a good show to knock on his doorstep.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Bhoot Unkle actor said, "I never imagined that I will have no shows to work on. I’m waiting for a good show." When asked whether he felt sad about not having work, the actor said that he does not feel bad. He said that he came a long way since he started his career. The Gutur Gu actor talked about his financial issues and how he is working just for the sake of survival. He added, " I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival."

K.K. Goswami reaches out to Ekta Kapoor

K.K. Goswami also talked about bumping into Ekta Kapoor. He said, "I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show." The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor further asked her if she recognised him. Thankfully, she did recognise him and asked her manager to take his number.

However, Goswami expressed gratitude and thanked the industry for whatever they have offered him so far. He said, "When I came here, I used to do one day, one shot scenes." He recalled the days when he used to work with Mukesh Khanna and said that he used to reach out to the director and say, "‘I have not come from Bihar to do one-two scenes." He further told the director that he wants to be a star, just like Mukesh. The actor said he can be the "Chhota Shaktiman."

Recently K.K. Gowami made it to the headlines after his car caught fire. His son Navdeep was in the car when the incident took place. However, the actor's son is safe and the loss of the car has also been incurred.