Haarsh Limbachiyaa On Wife Bharti Singh Earning More Than Him: 'I Feel Lucky'

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh never refrain from sharing details of their personal and professional lives in public. Recently, the scriptwriter opened up about his wife Bharti earning more than him. Haarsh said that he believes in working together as a team and not as competitors.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Haarsh shared that he laughs at people who compare him with Bharti. He further stated that he doesn't care if his wife is earning more than him, instead, he feels lucky she is doing really well in life.

"So what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck? I feel lucky that my wife is doing really well in life. I laugh at those who have a problem with her earning more than me, or being more popular. People who don't have any problem with their wives' popularity are very less. Together, we make a happy world for ourselves. Others can think what they want to," he said.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa on embracing fatherhood

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh welcomed a baby boy, Laksh on April 3 in 2022. In the same interview, Haarsh opened up about embracing fatherhood after his baby boy's arrival. Expressing his happiness, he said, "This feeling is out of the world. Everything has changed for us, especially for me. Now, I plan a bit more and have become more serious. Even my writing has taken an upswing."

Bharti and Haarsh met on the set of Comedy Circus. They instantly felt connected and started spending more time together. They tied the knot in 2017.