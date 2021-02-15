Hailey Bieber Shares A Bunch Of Loved Up Pictures As Valentine's Day Tribute To Justin

Hailey Baldwin Bieber took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a slideshow of pictures with beloved husband Justin. The pictures were a mix of laidback fun pictures and a glimpse from their wedding day and had a short but adorable caption to it, with fans dropping major love for the two in the comments under the post.

Hailey Bieber happy to be Justin’s Valentine

Hailey Bieber has shared a series of pictures with her husband Justin Bieber to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The post has a total of six pictures that have been captured during their vacations, days at the beach, and more. Her caption read, “v happy ur my valentine” (sic) followed by a red heart.

The first picture Hailey Bieber shared was of her and Justin in front of a background of palm trees, she is wearing a black bikini and holding Justin tightly in a hug with her head rested on his shoulder. Justin wore a black t-shirt and light yellow beanie and stared away from the camera. The next picture was of them on a beach, Justin looked in the opposite direction of the camera and dropped a kiss on the back of Hailey’s head who flashed a bright grin looking in the camera.

The third picture was of them in the background with cliffs and water, the two were caught while kissing in this picture. Hailey wore a black swimsuit while Justin wore a pair of blue printed swimming shorts. Next up was a picture from their official wedding ceremony at Bluffton, South California in 2019. Hailey smiled for the camera, while she held Justin’s head in her hands.

Followed by this was a laidback picture of the two as they soaked under the sun. Hailey wore a black swimsuit and a blue shirt as a cover-up as she rested on a shirtless Justin who donned a white jute hat. The last picture of the lot was a collage of them, as they embraced each other in a hug and kissed.

