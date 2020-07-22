'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Sarita Joshi Opens Up On Non-payment Of Dues Amid Covid Pandemic

Many television actors of Bollywood have opened up over non-payment issues, amid the pandemic. Actors from the show Hamari Bahu Silk too expressed concern over this issue. Senior actor Sarita Joshi, who plays a key role on the show, came up and spoke about the non-payment dues.

Sarita Joshi opened up about the non-payment dues of 'Hamari Bahu Silk'

After the lead of Hamari Bahu Silk spoke over the non-payment dues, actor Sarita Joshi, who was awarded a Padma Shri this year, revealed her concern over this issue. She said that she is a senior citizen and has been living alone. She added that she has been working since she was 8 years old, but that does not mean she will let go of her hard-earned money. Sarita Joshi added that it has been nearly 7 months now and despite the Cine and TV Artistes Association and producers’ guild taking up their issue, they have not yet come up with a solution.

Also Read: Hamari Bahu Silk Producer Says "I Am A Victim Too" As Cast & Crew Demand Payment

She also said that she never considered her age a reason to slow down with her work. When she was first given the contract, it was mentioned for the Hamari Bahu Silk actor that she will have to work for 10 hours per day, but Sarita Joshi would end up working for 12-15 hours because the unit had to finish shooting an episode. The actor has said that she never faced an issue like this in the past and also urged the association and the channel to look into the matter immediately.

Also Read: Manas Shah Of 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Sells His Car Due To Financial Crisis; Read Details

Due to the Pandemic, Sarita Joshi has decided to take a few months off, but she added that she needs money to go on with her daily life. Sarita Joshi's other popular TV shows include Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka and Khichdi Returns. When asked about her concern over the ongoing debate around the government resolution that prohibits actors above 65 years of age to shoot for films or TV shows, she said that she feels the pandemic is a concern and the government is doing this only to safeguard the health of senior actors. She further mentioned that there should be a solution to this too because actors have to earn their daily bread.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Asks CINTAA To Help 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast And Crew Over Non-payment Of Dues

Also Read: Zaan Khan Shares Videos Of 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast Calling Out Producers Over Non-payment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.