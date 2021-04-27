'Hamariwali Good News' Reintroduces Juhi Parmar In New And Modern Avatar; See Pictures

Hamariwali Good News on Zee TV has been entertaining the Indian audience with their heartwarming and fresh storyline depicting the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Starring Srishti Jain and Juhi Parmar, the serial took an unexpected turn in previous episodes when Juhi's character met her demise in an unfortunate accident. The show has brought back Juhi Parmar to Hamariwali Good News cast in a completely new role.

After Renuka (Juhi Parmar) died while trying to save Navya (Srishti Jain) and her baby, fans were disappointed to see Juhi leave the show and saying goodbye to the beloved character. After Navya is arrested by the cops, fans are awaiting what will happen next in the story as Renuka has died, leaving Navya to fend for herself. Much to the viewers' surprise, the show will take a one-month leap and introduce a whole new character.

Hamariwali Good News' Juhi Parmar will be introduced in a character as Meera which will be a complete contrast from Renuka. Meera will be introduced as a young, and energetic social worker who also teaches classical dance to young girls in her free time. Introduced as Mukund's wife, the rest of the family will believe her to be Renuka but Meera will convince them that she is not just Mukund's wife but also someone else.

Juhi Parmar expressed her excitement over joining the show again, Juhi said that her new character is a modern woman who wears indo-western outfits. Talking about her character's differences and similarities with Renuka, she stated that even though they have different personalities, their coral ideas are the same. Both the characters are kind-hearted and believe in humanity but Meera is unique in her own way.

While Renuka would put others' needs before her, Meera believed in giving others but not at the cost of her own self-respect. Meera will be a modern woman and the ladies will relate to her as she sees life in a completely different way. Juhi also said that Meera will have several different layers and the audience will see a glimpse of Juhi in her new character. Like Juhi, Meera will speak her heart as she does not believe in keeping quiet for what's right. The questions posed to many fans after the new developments in the show will be answered on Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm on Zee TV.

