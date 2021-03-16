'Hamariwali Good News' Takes A 3 Month Leap; Renuka & Mukund To Hear An Astonishing News

Hamariwali Good News is a television prime time show on Zee Tv that is entertaining the audience with their unique story of a role reversal between the mother in law Renuka Tiwari and daughter in law Navya played by Juhi Parmar and Srishti Jain respectively to give their family the thing that they have been waiting for 'Good News' aka a baby. In the last few Hamariwali Good News' episodes, the viewers' have witnessed a lot of drama take place in the Tiwari household. However, according to reports, the show is about to get more dramatic with its major plot twist. The show is about to unearth shocking truths that will also leave Renuka and Mukund played by Shakti Anand shocked.

Hamariwali Good News' takes a three-month leap

According to the current running plot of the show, the audience get to see Renuka leaving with her husband Mukund to visit a wellness centre embarking on the journey to make sure that her pregnancy goes smoothly. Before she leaves, she made her son Aditya in charge and asked him to run the Tiwari Sadan. Soon after that, the show took a three-month leap with Renuka being seven months pregnant and is returning home. On coming back, she gets to see that the Tiwari Sadan is not the same as it was when she had left plus it seems that Navya and Aditya are filing for divorce and she has left the house.

Juhi Parma talks about the leap

Juhi Parmar who plays the lead role of Renuka revealed that their serial has always managed to keep the audiences on their toes with the recent twist and turns. The idea of the leap was made to stun the audience. She further said that the viewers will get to see Renuka in a new look with a visible baby bump.

While Renuka and Mukund will return fresh and rejuvenated from their wellness centre, they will get the worst news of their life on returning home. They will witness their son go down a spiralling path after he and Navya have separated. The television show will now focus on how Renuka will cope with this astonishing news.

The actor also shared her excitement for the upcoming story track and said that playing a pregnant woman onscreen will be very interesting yet challenging. The next few episodes will show Renuka taking some bold decisions in order to mend her family and she hopes that the audience will love her in a pregnant avatar along with the new story track.

The questions that are now imploring post the leap include Are Navya and Aditya heading for divorce? Will Juhi be able to me things right in the Tiwari Sadan? Will Renuka and Mukund's relationship be affected because of the news? The upcoming Hamariwali Good News' episodes might give the viewers an answer to all their questions.

