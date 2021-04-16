'Hamariwali Good News's' Srishti Jain Reacts To Shoot Moving From Mumbai To Haryana

Hamariwali Good News is currently one of the popular TV shows in India. The shooting of the show took place in Mumbai where the situation of the pandemic has worsened over the past few weeks. The city is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. To curb the spreading of the virus, the government has imposed several restrictions and shootings of shows and movies in the city have been halted. As a result, Hamariwali Good News's shooting will be moving to Haryana. In a recent media statement, Hamariwali Good News's Srishti Jain talked about their show’s shoot moving from Mumbai to Haryana. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Srishti Jain talks about Hamariwali Good News's shooting

Srishti Jain plays the role of Navya in Hamariwali Good News's cast. Talking in a media statement about Hamariwali Good News's shooting and the current pandemic situation Srishti said, “An actor's job is tough and demanding. While we were taking due precautions and trying our best to be safe, the pandemic scenario has continued to deteriorate in the state of Maharashtra. I believe the current lockdown will help get the pandemic back in control and break the chain of transmission. Meanwhile, our show is heading to Haryana where we will shoot in the safe confines of a bio bubble so that we can still entertain our audiences.” She further added, “It’ll be a change of scene and a welcome break for all of us who haven’t travelled for the longest time. While I will miss my family, I’m also looking forward to this new experience. In the meantime, I would like to tell everyone to be safe and take care of your health."

Hamariwali Good News's Srishti Jain

Hamariwali Good News

Hamariwali Good News has managed to become one of the fan favourite shows in a short span of time. The series premiered in October last year and airs at 7.30 PM. The ZEE TV primetime show’s unique story of a role reversal between the mother in law Renuka Tiwari and daughter in law Navya respectively has been loved by fans all over the country. Hamariwali Good News's latest storyline has been full of drama with several twists and turns. Hamariwali Good News's cast features several talented actors like Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand, Raghav Tiwari and Srishti Jain among others. Here is a look at Hamariwali Good News's cast.

