Handwritten Note Recovered From Set Of TV Show Where Tunisha Hanged Herself; 'He Is...'

In a massive development in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, it has been revealed that a note has been recovered from the set of the TV show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" where the late actor was found hanging on Saturday, December 24.

According to various reports, the Maharashtra Police revealed that they recovered a letter from the sets which said, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo." The police further informed that the small piece of paper also had Tunisha and her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan's names on it.

Notably, the development came after it was reported that the police is also trying to retrieve the deleted WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's phone that he had with another woman. "We will have to question that women too. We have also retrieved the chat that he had deleted," police said.

'Broke up for career': Sheezan confesses

While it is being claimed that accused Sheezan has changed his statements and theories behind his break-up with Tunisha multiple times during the interrogation, Republic TV accessed the inside details of the probe, wherein Sheezan has stated that the reason behind the couple's breakup was his priority to focus on his career.

"Because of the career I broke up with Tunisha," confessed Sheezan during 7-hours interrogation.

Notably, the accused actor has earlier confessed multiple reasons to the police behind their breakup. During the initial investigation, Tunisha's ex-boyfriend and her co-actor said that the reson behind their break-up was the disagreement of the families of both the individuals. He also stated that other reason for their break-up was their age gap and different religions.

A court in Vasai extended Sheezan Khan's custody on Wednesday till December 30, sources informed. He was arrested by Waliv police after a complaint was filed against him under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint by Tunisha Sharma's mother.