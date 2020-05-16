Hanuman Jayanti: Here Are Shows Based On Lord Hanuman That You Can Watch

Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival that observes the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman. On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Hanuman honour him and seek his blessings and protection. Lord Hanuman is an avid devotee of Lord Sri Ram and is widely known for his persistent devotion to Sri Rama.

While there are several shows that tell the story of Lord Rama, there are also shows that focus on Lord Hanuman. Read to know more about these shows-

Shows on Lord Hanuman

Jai Hanuman

Released in 1997, Jai Hanuman shows the life of Lord Hanuman from his childhood to different eras. Created and directed by Sanjay Khan, it stars Kavin Dave as Child Hanuman, Raj Premi as Hanuman, Siraj Mustafa Khan as Rama, Falguni Parek as Añjanā and more.

The story consists of Lord Hanuman’s childhood, his friendship and devotion to Lord Rama, Ramayana, Dwapar era where he meets Shri Krishna and joins the battle of Kurukshetra and Kaliyug era where Lord Hanuman spreads the fame of Lord Rama with the help of Goswami Tulsidas. Hanuman then carries the responsibility of sowing the seed of morality. Jai Hanuman has around 178 episodes.

Jay Jay Jay Bajrang Bali

Prem Sagar created Jay Jay Jay Bajrang Bali which premiered in 2011. Ajay Kumar directs the mythological drama show. It stars Raj Mange as Hanuman, Aparna Tarakad as Anjana and Nimai Bali as Ravana. The series tells the story of Maruti as he grows up in Anjan Pradesh along with his Mother Anjana and father Kesari.

It depicts some of the lesser-known mythological events surrounding the trials and tribulations of Hanuman as he combats evil and malicious forces sent by characters like Raavana. Jay Jay Jay Bajrang Bali has around 1500 episodes with a run time of approximately 24 minutes per episode.

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan

The shows tell the tale of Lord Hanuman narrated from the viewpoint of Lord Shri Krishna and Devi Rukmini. Created by Abhimanyu Singh, it stars Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman with Gagan Malik, Tushar Dalvi, Deblina Chatterjee, Reem Sheikh, Amit Mehra and others.

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan ran from 2015 to 2017. Directed by Manmeet Singh Sodhi and Mukesh Kumar Singh, it has 631 episodes with a running time of 22 minutes per episode.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

The latest show which is based on the stories of Lord Hanuman is Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. It stars Ekagra Dwivedi as Hanuman, Jiten Lalwani as Kesari, Sneha Wagh as Anjani, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Bali, Sudeep Sahir as Lord Vishnu, Tushar Chawla as Sugreev, Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and others. Directed by Dharmesh Shah, Deepak Sagar and Santosh Badal, it premiered in January 2020.

