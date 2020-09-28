TV Actor Sanjay Choudhary Attacked; Narrates Ordeal Of Attacker Forcefully Entering Car

Television actor Sanjay Choudhary, who is a part of the show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, took to his social media and alleged that he was attacked by goons in broad daylight on Thursday, September 24. The actor posted a video and narrated the entire incident. He also urged people to be 'very careful' during the pandemic.

Sanjay Choudhary attacked by goons

As seen in the video shared, Sanjay Choudhary shared details about the incident which took place with him after he left his home in Mira Road, to reach his set in Naigaon. The Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor said, "I was on the road towards Naigaon, when a man on a scooter walked towards my car and started hitting my car window, hurling abuses at the same time. As soon as I parked my car on the other side, he followed me and asked me to pull down the window. As soon as I did that, he unlocked the car door and sat inside."

Sanjay Choudhary continued, "That man first took away my mobile and then claimed Rs 20,000 from me, for damaging his scooter. He also claimed that his hand was also injured in the accident. Soon, two-three other men joined him. They coerced me to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the ATM and give them." Sanjay then stated that he told the men that he had no money; after which, they threatened the actor that they would take his phone.

As the video came to an end, Sanjay said, "I gave them Rs 500 from my wallet. When I opened the drawer, those men stumbled upon another Rs 200, which I gave them too. The same men also asked me from where I came." Speaking about how he is an 'emotional person', Choudhary added, "This incident took place with me. Everyone please take care and make sure that you don't pull down the window if someone asks you to do so. I made a mistake by stopping my car and pulling down the window. As the market environment is a little tense due to the pandemic, such things are happening quite often. If possible, please do not travel alone."

Sanjay Choudhary's video:

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan cast

Directed by Shashank Bali, the sitcom stars Sanjay Choudhary, Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala among many others. It is produced by Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli. Sanjay Choudhary plays the role of Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

