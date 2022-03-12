'Happy It Continues For My Family': Caitlyn Jenner On Not Being Part Of New KUWTK Show

As the fans eagerly await the release of the Kardashian–Jenner family show, The Kardashians, a disappointing piece of news just arrived their way revealing that one of the members who have been a part of the show for 20 seasons, will not be continuing in the series this year.

Ahead of The Kardashians release, Kardashian–Jenner family appeared on one of the longest-running shows titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians that ended in 2021. The series revolved around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. It premiered in September 2020 and soon became a huge hit among the fans.

Caitlyn Jenner announces she will not be seen in The Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner's partner, recently took to her official Twitter handle and penned a note revealing that she will not be seen in the upcoming reality tv series, The Kardashians. She further recalled the time she started appearing on the show and revealed that she was there from day one and watched it grow. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she had been doing the show for almost 20 seasons and stated how it was one of the highlights of her life. On the contrary, she also added how it was unfortunate that she wasn't given the opportunity to continue with the show and with that said, she stated that she could still not emphasise enough how happy she was for the family that it continued.

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family. https://t.co/NDd2jJaQQE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 11, 2022

Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 12, 2022

More about The Kardashians

The series will revolve around the lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and other partners of the Kardashian sisters. It is slated to surface on Hulu on 14 April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@caitlynjenner