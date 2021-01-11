Hardik Pandya Posts Another Insta-cute Picture Of His Son 'Agastya' | See Picture

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted yet another cute picture of his newborn son Agastya in his latest Instagram post. The duo is seen all joyful and carefree as they pose for the camera. Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a black pyjama and just being himself. Here is the latest post of the duo:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was born on July 30, 2020, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The couple shared the news via their Twitter and Instagram handles. The couple recently celebrated the 5 month birth anniversary of their son on December 30, 2020. The picture posted on Pandya's Instagram reads, “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed.”

Read more: Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Celebrate As Agastya Turns Five Months Old; See Pics

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hardik Pandya got engaged to Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic on December 31, 2019. Natasha is well known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 8. She debuted her Bollywood career with Prakash Jha's Satyagraha (2013) and became popular in her appearance in the Badshah music video 'DJ Waaley Babu' and in 'Mehbooba' song in the film Fukrey Returns. She also had a cameo in Anand L.Rai's Zero (2018).

Hardik Pandya had announced the news of the wedding with his fiancee Stankovic on May 31, 2020. Later, the couple were spotted attending events whereas Natasha was spotted with a baby bump soon after their marriage. Their newborn son 'Agastya' was then born on July 30, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cricbuzz, in an interview with acclaimed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, Hardik Pandya had stated that he is learning to keep 'someone else' as his priority over himself. He also stated that his parents were unaware of the engagement news in 2019 and that, he told his brother Krunal only two days prior to the engagement about 'thinking to get engaged.'

The couple often share pictures of Agastya on social media. Recently, Pandya also uploaded some pictures in which he is seen dressed as Santa Claus, holding Agastya in his arms. The baby is seen wearing a Santa dress. The caption reads, "My boy’s first Christmas."

Read more: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Pant, Pujara & Ashwin For Saving SCG Test, Says 'time To Win Series'

Read more: Hardik Pandya Goes On Dinner Date With Natasa Stankovic In Style; See Picture

Read more: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Is Hardik Pandya NOT Playing In The T20 Tournament?

Promo Pic Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.