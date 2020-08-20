Sushant Singh Rajput’s First Co-star Harshad Chopda Pays Him A Beautiful Tribute; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, had left a deep void not only in the TV and film industry but also in the hearts of his die-hard fans. While his death has been a huge loss for the industry, his family, friends, and fans are making sure to keep his memory alive. Sushant's first co-star, Harshad Chopda will be giving a befitting tribute to the late actor in one of the recent occasions.

Harshad Chopda pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

In the recent video released by the channel, Harshad can be seen performing at the Star Parivar Ganesh Utsav Event 2020, as he pays tribute to his first co-star. For the unversed, Sushant's first TV appearance was in the show Kis Desh Main Hain Mera Dil wherein he had essayed the role of Harshad's cousin brother. The video starts with Harshad lip-syncing to Sushant's track Ik Vaari from the film Raabta.

He can be seen looking at Sushant's cut-out while performing which is from the track Sweetheart from the movie, Kedarnath. Harshad can be seen imitating the heart posture of Sushant in the cut-out. The Bepannah actor can also be seen donning a similar kind of a kurta like Sushant from the cut-out. The tribute may make any die-hard fan of the Dil Bechara actor emotional. Take a look at the video.

Fans react to Harshad Chopda's tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput

The video left the netizens with some bittersweet emotions. While some fans thanked Harshad for paying a lovely tribute to Sushant, others expressed how much they miss the Chhicchore actor. Take a look at some of the reactions from the fans to the video.

Talking about the show, Kis Desh Main Hain Mera Dil, it also starred Additi Gupta and Meher Vij in a pivotal role. The show was produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Sushant had essayed the role of Preet Juneja in the show. It was after gaining prominence in this show, that the late actor had bagged the popular show, Pavitra Rishta opposite actor and his former ladylove Ankita Lokhande.

