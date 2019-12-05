Actress Harshita Kashyap Bravely Fights Stalker At Railway Station, Teaches Him A Lesson

Recently, a 29-year-old man was arrested by the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) for stalking and assaulting a popular reality show actor Harshita Kashyap. Harshita Kashyap is a former Splitsvilla 8 contestant and is currently starring in one of her upcoming web series. The actor recently landed in trouble because of a stalker identified as Shahrukh Shaikh. The identified stalker is a resident of Worli and is known to be working at a night club in South Mumbai.

Here is what happened

Reportedly, actor Harshita Kashyap lives in Four Bungalows, Andheri. Harshita told a news publication that the incident took place with her and her friend. Hrashita's friend Pala is an NRI and stays in South Africa, she works in medical tourism. On December 2, Pala asked Harshita to join her to Saifeee hospital at Charni road. The two decided to take the train and the hospital is just across the road from the station. She further added that as they were standing in the queue to purchase the train ticket to return home, Harshita noticed a man staring her as well as her friend. They initially ignored but then the man was constantly stalking them. When they got down the man started following them. Harshita said that she decided to confront the man. The man retaliated saying if he was staring at her what was the problem?

Harshita after this decided to ignore the man and started walking on. They noticed that the man was following them, they stopped and asked him why he was following them. After that, the accused became physical and first slapped Harsita's friend Pala which shook Harshita. She further added that she went to the gym and was physically fit so she decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. The man started hitting her as well. The office goers and the co-passengers intervened and in the meanwhile, the police personnel arrived and took them to the GRP chowki on the platform.

The inspectors spoke about this incident with news daily. Inspector B. Pawar of Churchgate GRP said that they had arrested the accused after registering an offence against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code. Harshita mentioned that when they were at the police station to file an FIR, the accused started crying and even his sister requested them to not file a case as their financial condition was not good. Harshita said that if she had not taught him a lesson then such an act could be repeated and would be dangerous for other women in future.

