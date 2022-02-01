Last Updated:

Has 'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Become The Highest Paid TV Actor? Details Inside

According to a report, 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly, who initially earned Rs 1.5 lakh per day is now earning Rs 3 lakh, which is twice the amount. Read on.

Written By
Swati Singh
anupamaa

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly


Rupali Ganguly has been impressing her fans and followers with her exceptional performance in the show Anupamaa. Not only this, earlier, she also essayed the character of Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which took her to instant fame. Now, the Anupamaa fame has become the highest-paid television actor.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Rupali Ganguly, who initially earned Rs 1.5 lakh per day is now earning Rs 3 lakh, which is twice the amount. She has beat the likes of popular television actors with the pay package she has been demanding for the show. According to the report, Rupali's pay is even higher than that of the popular TV actors Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy. The actor has hiked her fee a few months ago.

Anupamaa becomes the most trending show so far

Anupamaa is currently the most trending show on Indian Television. The show's TRP has been going high as it has reached a mark close to 4. There is no doubt that the role of Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly has been loved by the audiences to an extent. The show has also raised the popularity of Ganguly.

READ | ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly and other television stars pay homage to 26/11 victims

About the show

In the show, Rupali plays the role of Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family, feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials. She then decides to live on her own terms. The show has reached to millions of households in India's small towns and villages, which makes it even more special. Anupamaa's character has been able to connect with the women who used to live the same lifestyle as Anupamaa. The audience is also loving the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav Khanna in the show.

READ | See Rupali Ganguly reliving childhood days with Bappi Lahiri, Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show, which airs on Star Plus, has been produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

READ | 'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly wishes Gaurav Khanna on his b'day; Calls him 'National Crush'

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly

READ | Sara Ali Khan and Rupali Ganguly groove to 'Atrangi Re' song 'Chaka Chak', Watch
READ | 'Anupama's Rupali Ganguly grooves to 'Dil Hai Hindustani' to wish everyone on Republic Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly, tv
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com