Has 'Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa' Ended? Know If Siddhi And Shiva Finally Reunited

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa is a Marathi television drama series that premiered on April 1, 2019. The love story drama that aired on Colors Marathi ended recently on April 3, 2021. Starring Ashok Phaldesai and Vidula Choughule in the lead role, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa is written by popular actor Chinmay Mandleka. Bankrolled by Vinod Lavekar and Nikhil Sheth, the serial is currently streaming on Voot.

Has Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa ended?

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa's ending

The season finale episode saw the Lashkare family's reunion. The family is surprised when they see Siddhi returning home with Shiva. Shiva apologises to them for his behaviour. The Lashkare family leaves the past behind and celebrates Siddhi's win against the opposition.

In Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, Ashok Phaldesai plays the role of Shiva, while Vidula Choughule is seen as Siddhi. Apart from the leads, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa's cast ensemble also has Mohan Joshi, Uday Tikekar, Chinmayee Sumeet, Sharvari Jog, Vidya Sawale, Anup Belwalkar, Vikas Patil, Rohit Kokate, Rohit Haldikar among many others. This Marathi serial drama follows the story of the love and hate relationship between Shiva and Siddhi.

While the former is an uneducated and immoral villager, Siddhi is a woman who values principles before anything else. These two opposite souls are forced to get married. The serial has also been adapted in different languages, Tamil, Gujarati, Odia, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali. While it is dubbed in Odia and Bengali, the serial was remade in Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada and Hindi, airing on Colors channels.

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa in Hindi

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa is remade in Hindi as Bawara Dil. Airing on Colors TV, it stars Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha in the titular role of Shiva and Siddhi. It premiered on February 22, 2021, and is currently streaming on Voot. Initially, the series was titled Gusthakhiyaan.

Bawara Dil's cast includes Sumukhi Pendse, Sharad Ponkshe, Mrunal Deshpande, Siddhesh Prabhakar, Rudra Kaushik, Akansha Sakharkar, Dharyashil Gholap, Vihan Verma, Neeraj Goswami, Ruchi Tripathi, Kiran Karmarkar, Chitragupta Sinha and Vibhawari Deshpande. This serial is bankrolled by Randip Shantaram Mahadik. Currently, the show is on its 31st episode.