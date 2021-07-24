Has Munmun Dutta Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' After Row Over Casteist Slur?

Controversies could get tricky for celebrities, as they face multiple setbacks, and even stare at the possibility of losing their projects and endorsements. Did that happen with Munmun Dutta too after she faced trouble for using a casteist slur recently? Reports started doing the rounds that the actor was no longer a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Munmun Dutta no longer part of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah?

Munmun has not been part of the show for the past few days. As per reports, she has not shot for the show since the controversy broke out. Sources claimed that she might even decide to leave the show.

However, the makers have now clarified that the 33-year-old is very much a part of the show. The creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi, was quoted as saying in media reports that any rumours about Munmun’s exit from the show was incorrect. As per reports, her absence from the show was because no track involving her was a part of the storyline now.

Munmun’s character Babita and her equation with protagonist Jethalal is among the highlights of the show. She has been associated with the show, which has been one of the longest-running Indian shows of all time, for 13 years now.

Munmun Dutta’s controversy

Multiple FIRs were registered against Mummun Dutta for using a casteist slur in one of her Instagram videos in May this year. She had then issued a statement:

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings."



"Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."



She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.