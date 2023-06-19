Has Navya Actress Somya Seth Found Love Again After Divorce With Arun Kapoor?

Somya Seth, who rose to fame with her stint in the television show Navya... Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal has seemingly found love again. She recently shared a series of posts with her rumoured beau. The video also features herself and her six-year-old son, Ayden.

Somya was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

She had been married Arun Kapoor and had also left her acting career post marriage.

Since then, she has been living there and visits India occasionally.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Somya Seth shared a reel of pictures featuring herself, son Ayden and her rumoured boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia. In another post, she shared another series of photos of the three. She expressed gratitude for Shubham's presence in their lives and thanked him for putting Ayden's needs first. Additionally, she also praised his unwavering commitment to their family, his selflessness, and his role as a perfect role model.

Sharing the posts, she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day @shub1893 Every day we are so grateful for you!! Day after day - our respect and love for you only grow!! Thank you for all that you do every day for this family. Thank you for always putting Ayden and his needs first. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for being the perfect role model in our lives. You are loved and celebrated every day!! Thank you @shubh1893 for being you! we love you."

Somya Seth's 'traumatic' marriage

In 2017, Somya Seth married Arun Kapoor in the United States. Following her marriage, she left her television career behind and settled in the US. Trouble started brewing in Somya and Arun's marriage in 2018. The actress opened up about the alleged mental and physical trauma she experienced during her marriage.

Recalling an incident from her allegedly traumatic marriage, she shared that one time she was standing in front of the mirror and couldn't recognise herself because she was so bruised. She added that she hadn't eaten for several days, even though she was pregnant. Somya also revealed being stationed at a "safe house," a place where women who have suffered from domestic abuse find healing and solace. In 2019, Somya divorced Arun Kapoor. However, the legal battle for Ayden's custody between the two is still ongoing.