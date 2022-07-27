Have 'Anupama' Makers Terminated Paras Kalnawat Aka Samar's Contract? Here's All About It

TV actor Paras Kalnawat became a household name after essaying the role of Samar Shah in the much-loved daily soap Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Paras garnered a lot of praise from the fans for his character and the actor's fan following has been increasing day by day.

However, as per the latest reports, Paras will no longer be a part of the show as his contract has been discontinued by the makers after the actor signed the Colors TV reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Moreover, Anupama's production house has also accused Paras of 'breach of contract.'

Paras Kalnawat will not be a part of Anupama

Rupali Ganguly's on-screen son, Paras will not be seen in the show as the makers have terminated his contract with immediate effect. The makers took the decision after Paras signed a contract with a rival channel 'without any prior intimation'.

As per a statement released by the production house, makers confirmed the news and stated, "Producer Rajan Shahi, who produces Anupamaa on Star Plus, has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in the show on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi has always been accommodating to actors and never stop any actor's growth. Even in the case of Paras, in the past, adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up, but with the consent of the production house.”

Producer Rajan Shahi too was quite miffed with his entry on the dance reality show. He opened up about their decision and added, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

Responding to the news, Paras in his interaction with Indian Express stated that he took the decision for his personal growth. The actor said, "Everything is great with Anupamaa but I did not see my character evolving. I have huge respect for Rajan sir and the team and wish them all the best. At this stage of my career, I wanted to take up a new challenge. Also, I must add that I did inform the production about my decision, however, due to the channel and contract clauses, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to continue with Anupamaa after signing Jhalak."

For the unversed, as per various media reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see some of the notable faces of the industry including Paras, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, chef Zorawar Kalra, and many others.

Image: Instagram/@paras_kalnawat