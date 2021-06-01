'Have Seen Nisha Suffer': Rohit Verma Breaks Silence After Actor Karan Mehra's Arrest

After television actor, Karan Mehra who played 'Naitik Singhania' in the highly-popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal filed a case of domestic violence, many were left wondering what conspired between the couple, who were seen much-in-love, in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Nisha and Karan's close friend Rohit Verma has now come forward to reveal the alleged truth. Posting a picture of an injured Rawal, the famous fashion designer asserted that the actor had been suffering for years.

'Finally decided to let out her cry for help': Rohit Verma on Nisha Rawal

Rohit wrote, "finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child." He then went forward to demand justice for her friend and added that he was 'aghast' to see the state of his friend. He then asked, "What makes a man become a demon in no time ??"

He asserted that his 'entire being' was with her in the 'dark patch of her life'. "Her pain, agony, and harassment are beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. " he further wrote. Concluding the post, he added, "Hugs and Courage."

Karan Mehra arrested; later granted bail

As per ANI, Karan Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police against him following an alleged brawl that occurred between them. Following Nisha's complaint, a case of domestic violence was registered against Karan Mehra who was picked up from the house on Monday night. He had been arrested under Section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC and will be produced before the court today by the Goregaon police. However, early in the morning, he was granted bail.

(Credits-Instagram-RohitVerma/MissNishaRawal)

