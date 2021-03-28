Have You Seen Hina Khan Nailing The Buss It Challenge In Style Yet? Watch Here

The years of 2020 and 2021 have been all about "transformation challenges". As the gloom of the lockdown loomed over everyone, these challenges seemed like the only thing keeping people going on on social media. In the latest of the transformation challenges on Instagram, the Buss It Challenge made its way to the top. Television actress Hina Khan had also joined in on the trend sometime ago, at the beginning of March 2021. A host of celebrities have already tried their hand at the challenge.

What is the Buss It Challenge?

In the Buss It Challenge, the person taking it up has to begin the video wearing casual clothing without any make up, as it is for most transformation challenges. However, this challenge requires the person to dance to the beats of the song Buss It by American artist Erica Banks. Once the beat drops, the person must drop to the floor, transformed, looking amazing with their make-up on point.

Hina Khan's Buss It Challenge

Indian television actress Hina Khan also tried her hand at the Buss It Challenge on March 6, 2021. In the video, the actress could be seen wearing a pink bathrobe at first, dancing to the song. As the bass dropped, the actress transformed, dropping to the floor moving her hips while wearing a blue bodycon dress with her make-up set just right. Hina shared the post with several hashtags which read, "#bussitchallenge #bussit #bussitdownchallenge #feelitreelit #hinakhan #transformationchallenge". Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post below.

When fans loved Hina Khan's Buss It Challenge

Indian actress Hina Khan is often one of the first ones to try out any trend that's viral on social media. Hina Khan's videos often prompt a number of responses from doting fans. The actress' Buss It Challenge video was no exception to this. Actor Sahil Anand had responded to the video posted by Khan where he playfully said "Bass Karr" meaning "stop this" with a few tongue out emojis to which the actress also gave a playful response. Many of Hina's fans also commented on the daring video, calling her a "Queen". Many fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis along with compliments for the actress. Take a look at the reactions to Hina Khan's Instagram post below.

Image source - Hina Khan Instagram

