‘Hawkeye Season 1’: All You Need To Know About The Release Date, Cast & OTT Platform

There is no denying the fact that Clint Barton/Hawkeye, since 2011's Thor, has become is one of the most loved characters among Marvel fans. A master marksman and longtime friend of Black Widow, Jeremy Renner will star as archer Clint Barton in Hawkeye season 1. The actor has been a part of the MCU since he made his debut in Thor. The four MCU films (so far) — Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Endgame — Hawkeye has become an integral part of the team.

All you need to know about Hawkeye Season 1

The Hawkeye series will be based on Matt Fraction and David Aja's comic book, Hawkeye. The season will portray the story of Clint Barton, who is just a guy who lives in his apartment trying to figure out his life before he becomes a part of the Avengers and saves the planet. Hawkeye Season 1 will also showcase Clint Barton's next plan after retiring from the Avengers following the events of Avengers: Endgame. According to reports, Hawkeye will be an adventure series in which Clint Barton will pass the torch to Kate Bishop.

Hawkeye release date

Hawkeye season 1 was originally slated for release in 2022. Recent reports, however, suggest that season 1 of Hawkeye release in late 2021.

Hawkeye Season 1's release on OTT platforms

The production of season 1 started in December 2020 in New York City and was completed in April 2021. Additional photography took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Hawkeye Season 1 will release on Disney Plus.

Hawkeye Season 1 Cast

Jeremy Renner plays the role of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel series. Besides him, the Hawkeye cast features singer and actor Hailee Steinfield as Clint's protegee Kate Bishop, and Black Widow actor Florence Pug reprises her role as Yelena Belova. The show will also star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Alaqua Coz, who plays Echo in the series, will star as Maya Lopez along with Lila and Nathaniel.

Will there be a Hawkeye Season 2?

Till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the making of Season 2. However, everything will be known once the show begins.

