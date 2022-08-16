HCA TV Awards 2022 Winners: 'The White Lotus' And 'Severance' Top The List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@thewhitelotus/@severanceappletv
HCA TV awards 2022 recently announced the names of the notable TV shows during the 2-night ceremony revealing how HBO’s The White Lotus and Apple TV’s Severance were among the top winners to take home five awards each. On the other hand, the popular TV show This Is Us bagged the Best Broadcast Network Series, drama while Ted Lasso won the Best Streaming Series, Comedy.
Hosted by Dulce Sloan, the award ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13, 2022, while the event on Sunday, August 14 was hosted by Cameron Esposito. Take a look at the HCA TV Awards winners list.
Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama
This is Us (NBC)
Best Cable Network Series, Drama (TIE)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Succession (HBO)
Best Streaming Series, Drama
Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Cable Series, Comedy
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series
Lego Masters (Fox)
Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special
The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie
Arcane (Netflix)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie
The Survivor (HBO)
Best Streaming Movie
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Best International Series
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) and Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)
Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Best Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)
Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie
Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)
Best Comedy or Standup Special
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Best Animated Short Form Series
Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
Best Short Form Live-Action Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Dan Fogelman, This is Us “The Train” (NBC)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)
Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)
Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)
Special Honorary Awards
TV Breakout Star – Quinta Brunson
TV Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito
Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore
Spotlight Award – As We See It
Legacy Award – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds