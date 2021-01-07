Helly Shah Cuts Her Pre-birthday Cake In Style; Fans Go Gaga Over Her Glorious Entry

On the occasion of Helly Shah’s birthday, the actor recently posted a sweet glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration organised by the entire team of her show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. As she posted a short clip of the celebration, all her fans rushed to her post to wish the actor on her birthday and were even thrilled to watch Helly Shah’s grand entry during her pre-birthday bash. Have a look at Helly Shah’s Instagram post and see how her fans wished her on her birthday.

Helly Shah’s birthday was celebrated in the most fun way on the sets of her show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She posted this video of her pre-birthday party in which she made a glorious entry through a crane to which she was safely harnessed. She can be seen reaching the ground harnessed to the crane and then cutting the cake. The crew got her three cakes that involved two chocolate flavoured while one of them was shaped as the initial alphabet of Helly Shah’s name. The moment she cut the cake, her co-stars came to her and wished her a happy birthday by offering her a bite of the cake.

In the caption, she said how her grand entry was one of a kind and the party was the best pre-birthday celebration for her. She then thanked the entire team of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and even tagged some of them in her caption.

As Helly Shah has gained a huge fan following through her amazing acting skills in some of her most iconic TV shows, all her fans flooded the entire comment area with tons of birthday wishes for her. Many of them even loved her entry and praised the fact of how her team organised such a special celebration for her. Let’s take a look at how Helly Shah’s Instagram video received love from her fans.

Helly Shah’s TV shows

Some of Helly Shah’s TV shows became popular among the audience in no time and made her one of the most celebrated actors of Telly town. Some of Helly Shah’s TV shows are namely Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and a few more.

