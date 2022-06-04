Helly Shah Says 'not Disappointed' After Indian Pavillion Skips Her Name At Cannes 2022

TV star Helly Shah was among the Indian stars this year to enthrall fans on Cannes 2022 red carpet. The star made her red carpet debut in various breathtaking outfits that just left her impressionistic memory in the hearts of her fans. Unfortunately, despite representing the country at Cannes, the actor was not officially invited to the India Pavilion.

After actor Hina Khan had shared her disappointment of not being made a part of the Indian Pavillion, Helly shared her views on the same. During her recent interview with Pinkvilla, contrary to what Hina shared, Helly confessed that ‘strangely’ she wasn’t disappointed. The actor who is satisfied with the pace of her career was quite thrilled with her "dreamy" stint at the French Riviera.

Helly Shah reflects on not being invited to Indian Pavillion at Cannes 2022

When asked by the leading daily about her thoughts on not being invited to the Indian Pavillion, the Swaragini star said that had she been invited, she would have been thrilled to represent her country. However, strangely she was not disappointed.

It was Shah's first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and the actor said it was a different experience altogether. "I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling," Shah told Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, the 26-year-old star was present at the global film festival to launch the poster of her debut film Kaya Palat. Walking on the red carpet of such a prestigious film festival was no less than a golden opportunity for the actor. Sharing her views of the surreal experience, Helly confessed that it was a new experience for her where she learned so many different things. The actor just loved and enjoyed her entire experience.

Meanwhile, for her red carpet appearance this year at the festival, Helly chose to slay in an elegant green-hued gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The sparkly silhouette was designed by Ziad Nakad. Her dramatic cape-sleeves look was accessorised with statement jewellery from the brand Mozaati.

IMAGE: Instagram/hellyshahofficial