Helly Shah Shares Special Post For Friend Tanya Sharma And 'Sasural Simar Ka' Team

Television actor Helly Shah took to Instagram to extend wishes to the team of Sasural Simar Ka 2. She shared a photo with Tanya Sharma who is going to play the character of Reema on the show. Helly Shah has also been a part of a special episode of Sasural Simar Ka, in the year 2015.

Helly Shah showers wishes on Tanya Sharma and the team of Sasural Simar Ka 2

Helly Shah took to Instagram to share a photo with Tanya Sharma, through which she wished good luck to her before the commencement of Sasural Simar Ka 2. In the caption, she wrote, “Can’t can’t wait for you all watch my Gorgeous slaying it from tonight at 6:30 Pm on @colorstv Don’t forget to watch Sasural Simar ka 2 on Colors. Tani i am so proud of you and soooo so excited, you know it already. And You are going to kill it. Best wishes to the entire team”. Take a look at Helly’s Instagram post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Helly’s post. Several users praised the look of Helly Shah and Tanya Sharma in the photo while several others wrote that they are waiting for the release of Sasural Simar Ka 2. Several others also expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 premieres on April 26, 2021. It serves as a sequel to the popular television show of the same name and stars actors like Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, and Karan Sharma in the lead roles. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut.

The plot of the show revolves around Gitanjali Oswal who is a dominant matriarch of Oswal mansion asks her sister Nirmala to find two suitable daughters-in-law for her grandsons Aarav and Vivan. She even demands that the brides should maintain the house and keep the family united as her first priority. Simar is shocked after hearing Gitanjali's demands. Simar meets the Narayan family who accepts the proposal of Aarav and Vivaan. Both Reema and Simar are determined to achieve their dreams and Gitanjali doesn’t know that her going-to-be daughters-in-law are not what she is expecting from them.

Promo Image Source: Helly Shah/Tanya Sharma's Instagram