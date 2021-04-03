Helly Shah Takes Up 'Don't Rush Challenge', Shows Off Dancing Skills In Jacket And Boots

Actor Helly Shah, who plays the lead role in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, took to Instagram on Friday night and dropped her Don't Rush Challenge video, which has become an internet sensation for quite some time now. The actor joined the bandwagon and gave her clip her own twist. Shah pulled off a classic brown coat and teamed her outfit with matte knee-length boots. Sharing the same, she expressed excitement and mentioned that she finally did it.

As soon as Helly Shah's Instagram video was up, Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava dropped fire emojis. Manasvi Vashist jokingly asked, "Did you drink Glucon D before this performance?" Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love. A user wrote, "Looking damn hot".

Helly nails Don't Rush Challenge in boots

On Thursday, Helly shared an adorable picture and marked her ten years in the television industry. "10 Years! Thankful and Grateful Always. Not often do I say, but I am Proud of myself," she wrote while sharing a picture with a cake. Soon, Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna, Vidhi Pandya, Nikita Sharma, Rakshanda Khan, Tanya Sharma, Charrul Malik, and others congratulated the actor. Meanwhile, her ongoing show also recently completed 200 episodes. Helly opened up about the viewers' love and talked about the praises she has been receiving for her on-screen chemistry with Rahul Sudhir.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Helly expressed that she is so happy and overwhelmed and that this has been an incredible journey so far. She added that there aren’t enough ways for her to thank her cast and crew. She also complimented them for being great at what they do and credited them for the show to be able to complete 200 episodes.

It all started for Shah after she was roped in for the show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. After this, she appeared in back to back series like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, among others. Helly has also received awards in her career. She won the Indian Television Academy Award in 2019 for her role in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.

