Helly Shah's COVID-19 Test Comes Negative After Co-star Rrahul Sudhir Was Tested Positive

Helly Shah recently revealed through her interview with Spotboye that her COVID-19 results have come out to be negative. She is currently taking a precautionary measure after her Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 co-star Rrahul Sudhir tested positive after the shoot of their show was resumed. She also spoke to Spotboye about the good news and revealed details on her health. Keep reading to know more:

Helly Shah tests COVID-19 negative

As per the reports of Spotboye, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur fame Helly Shah is absolutely fine as her COVID-19 results came out negative. The actor herself confirmed the news to a leading daily and said that she also took the test along with the rest of the cast. And due to God's grace, her results have come negative. The results came a few hours ago, and hence she can heave a sigh of relief.

A sneak peek into Helly Shah's Instagram

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures from her road trips. The image shows Helly posing happily on the roadsides. She shared two photos while posing for the camera. The actor captioned her photo by stating, "Just what you asked for". She can be seen sporting all-black attire along with black sports shoes. Take a look at the post below:

Besides this, Helly even shared an image from the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen giving a candid shot. She can be seen in a peach coloured outfit and looked stunning in it. What grabbed many eyeballs was her purple eye make-up. The stunning yet straightforward make-up made her look pretty. Take a look at Helly Shah's Instagram post below:

About the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller TV series that premiered on July 13, 2020, on Colors TV. The show is a spiritual sequel to the series Ishq Mein Marjawan that featured Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma, and Sonarika Bharodia in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash A Patnaik, the show features Rrahul Sudhir as an antagonist in the show that also features Helly Shah (playing the role of Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania) and Vishal Vashishtha (essaying the character of Kabir Sharma).

