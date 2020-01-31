 Helly Shah's casual outfits wardrobe is totally steal-worthy and here is the proof

Helly Shah is a popular Indian television actor, commonly known for her portrayal of Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini and Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi. Helly Shah began her acting career when she was in the 8th grade. Her career began with Star Plus's show Gulaal. Then, she played Alaxmi in Life OK's Alaxmi: Humari Super Bahu. Later, she played Ami in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She later appeared in Sony Pal's Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.

In 2016, Shah participated in Colors TV's reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. In 2017, she portrayed Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi for which she won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress Popular.

In 2019, she played the character of Saltanat Shah and Kaynaat Shah in Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera opposite Rajveer Singh for which she won the Gold Award for Best Actress in a negative role. Since 2020, she has been portraying Niti in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Vishal Vashishtha and Rahul Sudhir.

Along with having a wonderful career, fans also love Helly for her sense in fashion. Helly Shah's casual outfits wardrobe is totally steal-worthy. The below-listed Insta pictures are proof-

Helly Shah has donned a bright yellow full-length dress. Her dress has drill from the york and down. She has opted for a blow dried hair look. She opted for a rose gold watch and hoop earrings. She has worn golden stilettoes and oped for nudfe makeup.

Helly is posing in a cute pink tank top and blue colour thigh-length denim skirt. She has worn hoop earrings and left her hair open. She has opted for nude makeup and sports shoes.

