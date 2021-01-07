Helly Shah's Most Stunning Looks In Saree You Must Check Out

TV actor Helly Shah is celebrating her birthday on January 7. She started her career in the industry when she was in 8th grade with Gulaal. In 2011, she appeared in Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2015, she worked in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur opposite Varun Kapoor. Currently, she is portraying the character of Riddhima in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. On the occasion of Helly Shah's birthday, let us have a look at her pictures where she looks stunning in Sari.

Helly Shah's Photos in Sari

Helly Shah's photos on her Instagram give us major traditional goals. She never misses a chance to flaunt her Saris. In the recent picture, she is seen wearing black shimmer saree with an off-shoulder blouse. She paired it with a stone earring and a hair bun.

In another picture, she is wearing a red and white stripe sari. Helly knows her way with her jewellery, so she paired it with a huge stone and coloured bangles. Her embroidery blouse with a sleeveless turtleneck that adds more to the look.

In her Diwali look, she wore a red saree with pink printed flowers. With a shimmery blouse, she wore stone studded with red emerald earrings and neckpiece. She even wore a bracelet with the same stones. To add more to her look, she put her hair in a bun and added white and red roses to it.

Helly surely loves wearing ethnic wear and she proves it through her photoshoot. In one of the sari pictures, she is wearing a bright yellow saree and paired it embroidered blouse. She wore gold jhumkas with pearls.

In another picture, she wore a white saree with a silver touch to it. She paired it with brown bangles on one hand and also a silver waist belt. To add more to the look, she wore a basic make-up with smokey eyes.

In one of her pictures, she dressed as a sunflower. She wore an off-shoulder yellow blouse and wore a yellow-brownish flower printed saree. She paired it up with a pearl waist belt.

In one of her jolly pictures, she wore a teal coloured frill saree and paired it up with Kundan long earrings. She wore a light coloured striped blouse and also wore a designer bracelet on her hand. Have a look:

On the occasion of her birthday, she shared a video from the set of her serial. She is seen celebrating her pre-birthday with the crew members. She made an extraordinary entry while being tied to a rope and flying down to her birthday cake. Have a look:

