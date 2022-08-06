Helly Shah's Movie 'Zibah' Qualifies For Oscars; To Get Theatrical Screening In LA

Actor Helly Shah who recently achieved a major feat after walking the red cart at Cannes Film Festival has added another feather to her embellished cap. The actor took to Twitter and announced that her film Zibah is eligible for an Oscar qualification.

The actor who is proud to be associated with the project, even revealed that apart from the Oscar qualification, Zibah is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA. She even shared pictures from the screening while thanking her fans for showering her with their immense love.

The story of the film Zibah is based on a strong and emotional relationship between a mother and her daughter. The story reflects how to stand together and face a very old and serious community practice "Female genital Mutilation".

While sharing her happiness over the film qualifying for the Oscars, Shah wrote on Twitter, “For #zibahthefilm SCREENING. Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more lovee".

For the screening, Helly who made her acting debut in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang... Gulaal and more, wore a traditional Indian outfit as she posted selfies along with her gratitude note on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Helly Shah expressed how great she feels about the significant achievement in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She said this one is a benchmark in itself. She said, “To be screened in LA, get the Oscar qualification, feels great. No one of us imagined that we were going to reach till here," adding that it’s a big deal for the entire film and she is super proud to be a part of it. It is pertinent to note that the film has qualified for the Oscars, but the journey to the nomination is quite long. Zibah which also stars Barkha Bisht and Swati Agarwal alongside Shah is helmed by Arunjit Borah.

