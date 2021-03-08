Hema Malini Breaks Down As Daughter Esha Deol Records Message For Her On 'Indian Idol'

Handling the role of a Member of Parliament and actor Hema Malini has not been seen on the big screen for some time. However, a rare appearance on the small screen on Indian Idol 12, showed the kind of love fans have for her and how much they wished to see her. The music reality show episode also made headlines for the message that her daughter Esha Deol recorded, making the actor-politician emotional.

Hema Malini gets emotional on Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 recently held a ‘Hema Malini Special’ episode over the weekend. The contestants paid tribute to her by crooning some of her famous chartbusters. While the Sholay star was impressed by the performances, she could not hold back her tears on Esha Deol’s message.

In a video message, the Dhoom actor was heard sharing how she had seen her mother’s journey from close. Esha shared how she will always be the ‘Dream Girl’ for her fans around the world, but for them she was not just that, but also their ‘amma.’

Esha stated that her mother had seen a lot of difficulties. Sharing an anecdote, Esha shared how her mother seemed strong when she had to send Esha off after her marriage. However, she then got emotional and cried profusely about missing her daughter on a phone call. She also stated that whatever she was because of her mother, and that she ‘loved, worshipped and respected’ the veteran.

Hema Malini was in tears on the message and called both her daughters as a ‘lovely baby’. She also stated that her daughters, by giving birth to two sons, had given her sons that she never had, while also thanking Dharmendra for her journey.

Hema Malini had last featured in the movie Shimla Mirchi, directed by her Sholay director Ramesh Sippy. She continues to be an active dance professional and even performed on Indian Idol.

She remains busy with her party activities as MP of Mathura. Recently, she informed that she had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

