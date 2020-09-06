From Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Top TV Celebs' Instagram Posts Of This Week

The TV industry has very much sprung back to action when it comes to entertaining the masses. Over the week, the celebs were either enticing their fans while sharing some candid moments of their life or were back to the grind as they started shooting for their TV show extensively. Nevertheless, there are many celebs who created a considerable amount of buzz with their social media posts. Their posts may have left their die-hard fans for more. Here is all you need to know about the top Instagram posts of the week.

Top Instagram posts of the week

Hina Khan

Even after making a brief appearance in the supernatural show, Naagin 5, the actor had garnered immense love from her fans. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is quite active on her social media and her latest post was no different. She sent her fans into a frenzy as she shared a series of lovely selfies yesterday.

The pictures had her flaunting her soft curls and flawless skin while she sported her infectious smile. The actor could be seen sporting a black-heart printed white maxi attire. She captioned the picture stating, 'Hola.' Take a look at the post.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi is currently basking in the several laurels that she has been receiving from her stint as Bani in the show Naagin 5. This week saw her shooting extensively for the show and she also took to her social media to share one of her looks from the show. The pictures have her sporting a low-cut printed Anarkali attire by Ambrae with which she has also paired up a printed dupatta and danglers.

However, it is her infectious smile, light makeup, and wavy locks which is further adding to the look. Apart from that, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has also been sharing some BTS pictures and videos from the sets of her show. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Ekta Kapoor

The TV Czarina went on to share an unseen video of her dancing with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. She shared the video on the occasion of the latter's birthday, on August 31, 2020. The two can be seen dancing their heart out in the popular track, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare.

Rajkummar can be seen sporting a red attire as he sets the dance floor on fire. Ekta can be seen giving him a tough competition with her badass movies while sporting a blue and golden salwar-kameez. Take a look at the post.

Rucha Hasnabis

She may be still taking social media by storm by being the infamous 'Woh Rashi Thi' in the viral dialogue-track. But Rucha is currently enjoying her motherhood and shared an endearing picture with her daughter. She also called her adorable munchkin as the 'greatest gift.'

Jennifer Winget

The Dil Mil Gaye actor quite literally 'stirred up a storm' just like her caption with her latest picture. She shared a delightful picture of herself and her lovely locks quite stole the show in the picture. Take a look.

