Unseen Pic Of The Day: Here Is How Karishma From ‘Karishma Kaa Karishma’ Looks Now

The show Karishma Ka Karishma was one of the most popular shows on Indian television in the year 2003. Jhanak Shukla, who played Karishma, a robot in the serial Karishma Ka Karishma, was also seen as Gia Kapur, the sister of Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jhanak is now all grown-up. The actor had become a household name for her portrayal in the show and recently an unseen picture of hers has been going viral on social media. The picture shows what Jhanak looks like today and it will certainly take one on a trip down the memory lane.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Karishma Ka Karishma's Jhanak's 'then' & 'now' Pics; See Here

Jhanak Shukla's unseen picture

The picture which was shared by an Instagram handle dedicated to television celebs shows a collage of Jhanak's 'then and now' picture. On one side, one can see a young Jhanak from the show Karishma Ka Karishma. On the other hand, one can see a recent picture of the actor wherein she can be seen sporting a floral printed white top. She has her hair tied to a ponytail along with hoop earrings. Nevertheless, Jhanak still looks adorable as her younger days from the show. Take a look at the picture shared by the page.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares An Unseen Photo From Her Aashram Amid Ongoing Demolition Row

Jhanak Shukla was seen in Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante

The Instagram handle also mentioned in the caption how Jhanak who was born on January 24, 1996, is the daughter of documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla and actor Supriya Shukla. The captioned further stated how her greatest success to date is her character 'Gia Kapur' in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, where she played the adopted daughter of Jaya Bachchan.

In the year 2006, she starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and the late Irrfan Khan in the movie Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante as the kidnapped daughter 'Anishka Goenka'. The former child actor also played a part in the Hollywood movie One Night with the King. She was also seen in a music video with the band Parikrama. Her show, Karishma Ka Karishma was the adaptation of the American TV series, Small Wonder. Jhanak was seen alongside actors Tisca Chopra, Sanjeev Seth, and Shweta Basu Prasad in the show.

Also Read:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's Beau Vicky Caught On Candid Camera

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Shares Unseen Childhood Picture, Says 'angel Face, Devil Thoughts'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.