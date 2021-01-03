Here's A Look At Nikki Galrani's Pictures In A Saree That Fans Must Check Out

Nikki Galrani is a very popular South Indian movie star, model and fashion designer. She has been seen in many hit Tamil and Malayalam movies and is one of the "25 Most Desirable Women of 2015" in the South Indian Film Industry. Some of her famous movies are 1983 (2014), Vellimoonga (2014) and Darling (2015). Nikki Galrani's Instagram is also quite active and she often uploads graceful pictures of herself in traditional wear. Here's a look at her best pictures in a saree:

Nikki Galrani's photos in a saree

In this picture, fans can see the actor in a green saree. She has completed her look with gold jewellery and light make-up. The actor adds in her post - 'Be everything real in a world of make-believe'. She has also uploaded a close-up, take a look:

In this picture, fans can spot how pretty the actor looks. Her smokey eyes complement the look quite well and fans showered the post with love. Many fans added that the actor looked very 'elegant' in the post.

In this picture, fans can spot the actor in an olive green saree. The post was uploaded on the occasion of Eid and the actor also added seasonal greetings with the post. Many fans added sweet wishes for her and mentioned that Nikki looked quite 'gorgeous' in the post. In another picture, fans can spot her in a baby pink coloured saree, take a look:

The actor mentions that she is blooming and looks quite serene in the post. Many fans showered the post with love. The actor also added a close up her look. Take a look:

In this picture, fans can see that the actor has opted for pearl jewellery and also has a fish ponytail. The actor also strikes an elegant pose and looks quite nice, added fans. The post has received more than 70,000 likes on the social media platform. In another post, the actor can be seen in a blue floral saree. Take a look:

In this picture, fans can spot the actor in a retro saree. The saree is completed with a red blouse and a make-up free look. Here's a close up:

Nikki, as evident, loves wearing sarees and has showcased many pictures of her in the attire. Many fans added that she looks best in a saree. Here's a look at some of her other saree pics:

