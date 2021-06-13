Here's A Throwback To Pearl V Puri's Special Madhuri Ji Moment On 'Dance Deewane 2' Sets

Indian television actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently in police custody, initially rose to fame through his characters in sitcoms such as Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil, and Bepanah Pyaar. Back in 2019, the actor had shared a short clip from a show he was once a part of, called Dance Deewane 2, on his Instagram page. The clip, which is only one of many other Pearl V Puri's videos on the platform, showcased him enjoying an adorable one-on-one interaction with the iconic Indian actor Madhuri Dixit, on the stage of the dance reality show.

Pearl V Puri's iconic 'Madhuri ji moment'

The video, posted on Pearl V Puri's Instagram page, begins by showing how he asked Madhuri Dixit to briefly join him on the stage. Once on the stage, Pearl was seen going down on one knee as he dedicated a vibrant rose to her, which she even tucked into his blazer’s pocket, while he blushed. Soon after, the popular Bollywood romantic song Pehli Nazar Mein began playing in the background as they indulged in a short dance performance together, which ended with rose petals being showered over them. “My Madhuri ji Moment,” Pearl captioned the post, along with a heart-eyes and a rose emoji.

Pearl's gift to Madhuri Dixit

Pearl V Puri was further seen presenting Madhuri Dixit with a gift. He knelt down on his knees and opened a jewellery box to reveal a long pearl necklace inside. Madhuri Dixit was left stunned upon seeing the gift and can even be seen gasping, saying, “oh my god!” The clip took a humorous turn with the host, Arjun Bijlani appearing a little jealous of Pearl’s special moments with the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor. In turn, he pulled out two big red hearts from beneath a table and headed to join Pearl and Madhuri on stage.

Pearl and Arjun Bijlani compete

What entailed after was a quick dance competition between Arjun and Pearl to determine whose gift was better, the two hearts by the former or the pearl necklace by the latter. Both of them performed alongside Dixit, as her song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga played. It quickly turned into a funny situation when the other two judges joined their dance to rescue and bring Madhuri Dixit back to her seat.

Image: Pearl V Puri and Madhuri Dixit Instagram

