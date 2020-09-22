'Gattimela' Cast Is Headlined By Actors Rakshith Gowda & Nisha Ravikrishnan

The Kannada soap opera titled Gattimela is one of the most-watched Kannada daily soaps of 2020. The TV show's first episode premiered on Zee Kannada in March 2019 and all the episodes of Gattimela can also be streamed on Zee5. The Zee Kannada show is a remake of the Tamil soap opera, Poove Poochudava, which aired on Zee Tamil.

The Koramangala Anil directorial boats of Rakshith Gowda and Nisha Ravikrishnan as the lead couple alongside numerous television actors in pivotal roles. Thus, here's taking a look at the main and supporting cast of Gattimela serial in detail:

Also Read | Did You Know Tom Felton Hadn't Read 'Harry Potter' Books Before Being Cast As Malfoy?

Rakshith Gowda as Vedanth Vashishta

Sandalwood actor Rakshith Gowda, aka Rakksh, plays the lead role of Vedanth Vashishta in Gattimela. Raksh as Vendath plays the son Suhasini Vashishta, who doesn't believe in the institution of marriage. Thus, he asks Amulya to be his girlfriend so that Vikranth and Aarti can get married. However, Amulya genuinely falls in love with him amid pretending to be his girlfriend.

Nisha Ravikrishnan as Amulya Manjunath

Popularly known as Nisha Milana, Nisha Ravikrishnan plays the female lead in the Zee Kannada show as Amulya Manjunath. Nisha as Amulya becomes the fake girlfriend of Vedanth on his insistence. However, she ends falling head over heels in love with him. The show focuses on the twists and turns of Amulya and Vedanth's relationship and how the latter falls steadily falls in love with his fake girlfriend.

Also Read | 'Mulgi Zali Ho' Cast: Check Out The Cast Of Marathi Serial Starring Sharvari Pillai

Abhishek Das as Vikranth Vashishta

Actor Abhishek Das plays the role of Vikranth Vashishta in Gattimela. Abhishek as Vikranth plays the younger brother of Vedanth and the son of Suhasini. He falls in love with Aarthi after he realises that she was similar to the girl who used to appear in his dreams.

Ashwini as Aarthi Manjunath

Ashwini plays the role of Amulya's elder sister Aarthi Manjunath in the Kannada soap opera. Ashwini as Aarthi is the girl who is similar to the girl to appears in Vikranth's dream. Vendanth helps Vikram and Aarthi to get married by faking to be in a relationship with Amulya.

Also Read | 'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Cast And Details About The Characters They Play

Supporting Gattimela cast

Archana Krishnappa plays antagonist Suhasini Vashishta

Anvitha Sagar as Vedanth and Vikram's younger sister, Aadya Vashishtha

Sudha Narasimharaju plays Aarthi and Amulya's mother, Parimala Manjunath

Ravi Kalabrahma plays Aarthi and Amulya's father, Manjunath

Sharanya Shetty plays Vedanth's ex-fiancée, Sahithya

Also Read | 1996's 'Independence Day' Boats Of A Stellar Ensemble Star Cast Including Jeff Goldblum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.