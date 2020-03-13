The Debate
Adaa Khan's Wardrobe Will Definitely Inspire You To Up Your Style Game

Television News

Along with being a great actor, Adaa Khan is also known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable sense of fashion. Read ahead.

Adaa Khan

From fictional drama to comedy shows, actor Adaa Khan has aced in all genres. Adaa played a parallel lead in Colors' Naagin for two seasons consecutively. Naagin season one and two were on top of the TRP charts till their last episode. Along with being a great actor and an over-achiever, Adaa Khan is also known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable sense of fashion. Here is how Adaa Khan's wardrobe is giving us fashion goals.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty-hosted Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Has Had THESE Scary Stunts Through Seasons

Here is how Adaa Khan's wardrobe is giving us fashion goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Adaa Khan is seen wearing a black Indo-Western saree. The blouse is deep V-neck and has golden embroidery. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has given her look the final touch by applying nude and glossy makeup.

Also Read | Adaa Khan's Travel Pictures Will Leave You Green With Envy, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Adaa Khan is seen posing in a back balloon sleeves t-shirt, tucked inside an animal print skirt. She wore black boot heels under her outfit and tied her straight hair in a ponytail. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Adaa Khan has worn a black colour off-shoulder full sleeves gown. She has worn long earrings and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

Also Read | Adaa Khan Has Eyes To Kill; Here Are The Deets On The Actor's Perfect Eye Makeup

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Adaa Khan is seen posing in a purple colour tube dress. She has worn yellow heels under her outfit and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Adaa Khan Slept With A Cockroach In Her Ear; Shares Her Experience

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Adaa Khan has worn a blue and white sleeveless mini-dress. She has worn slippers and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

 

 

 

