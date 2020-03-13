Adaa Khan's Wardrobe Will Definitely Inspire You To Up Your Style Game

From fictional drama to comedy shows, actor Adaa Khan has aced in all genres. Adaa played a parallel lead in Colors' Naagin for two seasons consecutively. Naagin season one and two were on top of the TRP charts till their last episode. Along with being a great actor and an over-achiever, Adaa Khan is also known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable sense of fashion. Here is how Adaa Khan's wardrobe is giving us fashion goals.

Here is how Adaa Khan's wardrobe is giving us fashion goals

Adaa Khan is seen wearing a black Indo-Western saree. The blouse is deep V-neck and has golden embroidery. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has given her look the final touch by applying nude and glossy makeup.

Adaa Khan is seen posing in a back balloon sleeves t-shirt, tucked inside an animal print skirt. She wore black boot heels under her outfit and tied her straight hair in a ponytail. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

Adaa Khan has worn a black colour off-shoulder full sleeves gown. She has worn long earrings and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

Adaa Khan is seen posing in a purple colour tube dress. She has worn yellow heels under her outfit and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

Adaa Khan has worn a blue and white sleeveless mini-dress. She has worn slippers and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. She gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup and dark red lipstick.

