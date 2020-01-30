Here's How To Cook Chicken Wings With Mushroom Sauce; Read Full Steps

Chicken is widely popular among foodies. If you are looking to spice things up in the kitchen, then here is your saviour. The mushrooms that are added in this recipe help to add in more flavour and juice to the chicken wings. Read to know the recipe for chicken wings with mushroom sauce:
Chicken wings with mushroom sauce recipe
Ingredients:
- Seven medium-sized chicken wings
- One medium-sized onion
- One medium-sized carrot
- One medium-sized king oyster mushroom
- Five shitake mushrooms
- One tablespoon of oyster sauce
- Two tablespoons of ketchup
- Two tablespoons of chilli sauce
- One teaspoon of sesame sauce
- Half teaspoon of sugar
- One tablespoon of soy sauce
- One tablespoon of coarsely grounded black pepper
- One cup of chicken stock
- Three cloves of garlic, crushed
- One tablespoon of cooking oil
How to make chicken wings with mushroom sauce?
- Take the chicken wings in a bowl
- Add in all the seasoning except garlic cloves, chicken stock and cooking oil
- Mix the ingredients well and keep them aside for 30 minutes
- Slice the carrots and onions. Keep them aside
- Slice both the mushrooms and keep them aside
- Take a pot and heat it on medium flame
- Add in the cooking oil and garlic
- Let it saute for a while
- Once the raw smell of garlic goes away, add in the carrots and onions into the pot
- Stir fry the mixture until the onions become translucent and soft
- Now add the marinated chicken wings on top of the mixture
- Add a little bit of chicken stock and let it cook for a while
- Keep the lid on top and let it cook for about two to three minutes
- Now, add in the rest of the chicken stock and wait until the stock starts to simmer
- When the chicken stock has boiled well, add in the mushrooms in the pot
- Cover the pot with the lid and let the whole deliciousness cook for about 10 minutes on medium heat
- Check to see if the whole stock has evaporated
- Also, see if the chicken wings and vegetables have been cooked completely
- Your plate of chicken wings and mushroom sauce is now ready
