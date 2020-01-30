Here's How To Cook Chicken Wings With Mushroom Sauce; Read Full Steps

Chicken is widely popular among foodies. If you are looking to spice things up in the kitchen, then here is your saviour. The mushrooms that are added in this recipe help to add in more flavour and juice to the chicken wings. Read to know the recipe for chicken wings with mushroom sauce:

Chicken wings with mushroom sauce recipe

Ingredients:

Seven medium-sized chicken wings

One medium-sized onion

One medium-sized carrot

One medium-sized king oyster mushroom

Five shitake mushrooms

One tablespoon of oyster sauce

Two tablespoons of ketchup

Two tablespoons of chilli sauce

One teaspoon of sesame sauce

Half teaspoon of sugar

One tablespoon of soy sauce

One tablespoon of coarsely grounded black pepper

One cup of chicken stock

Three cloves of garlic, crushed

One tablespoon of cooking oil

How to make chicken wings with mushroom sauce?

Take the chicken wings in a bowl Add in all the seasoning except garlic cloves, chicken stock and cooking oil Mix the ingredients well and keep them aside for 30 minutes Slice the carrots and onions. Keep them aside Slice both the mushrooms and keep them aside Take a pot and heat it on medium flame Add in the cooking oil and garlic Let it saute for a while Once the raw smell of garlic goes away, add in the carrots and onions into the pot Stir fry the mixture until the onions become translucent and soft Now add the marinated chicken wings on top of the mixture Add a little bit of chicken stock and let it cook for a while Keep the lid on top and let it cook for about two to three minutes Now, add in the rest of the chicken stock and wait until the stock starts to simmer When the chicken stock has boiled well, add in the mushrooms in the pot Cover the pot with the lid and let the whole deliciousness cook for about 10 minutes on medium heat Check to see if the whole stock has evaporated Also, see if the chicken wings and vegetables have been cooked completely Your plate of chicken wings and mushroom sauce is now ready

