Here's Revisiting Brahma Mishra's Most-liked On-screen Characters From Guddu To Bhura

Brahma Mishra of Mirzapur fame breathed his last on Thursday, December 2. The actor's body was found by police officials at his apartment at Versova and the cause of his death is yet to be announced. Fans and co-stars of the actor have been mourning his death on social media.

He rose to fame with some of the most memorable roles including Guddu in Office vs Office and Bhura in Manjhi: The Mountain Man.

Brahma Mishra's most memorable roles

Manjhi: The Mountain Man saw the talented actor take on the role of Bhura alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and others. The film was all about Manjhi, who slogged for 22 years to build a road amidst a mountain so people did not have to put their life at risk every time they crossed it. The film was released in 2015 and was written and directed by Ketan Mehta. Mishra also took on a role alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and other actors in his most recent and last project, Haseen Dillruba. The film premiered on the online streaming platform Netflix and was hailed by many. The film saw Taapsee Pannu's character being questioned in the case of her husband's, played by Massey's death.

Brahma Mishra also starred in Office vs Office, for which he remains one of his most-liked on-screen characters among fans, Guddu. The show ran for six episodes and also shared Cyrus Sahukar, Palomi Ghosh, Naveen Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur and others in pivotal roles. The show saw a company in need of funds, who decides to put part of their office space up for rent. Brahma Mishra also took on a role in Kesari, which hit the big screen in 2019. The film saw Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Suvinder Vicky and others in pivotal roles. Mishra played the role of Daao in the historical action drama. Apart from this, he is well-known for playing Lalit in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer, Mirzapur.

As per MidDay, Brahma Mishra's semi-decomposed mortal remains were found by the police on Thursday at his apartment in Versova. Mishra's mortal remains were sent for an autopsy at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Mishra's Mirzapur co-star Divyendu Sharma headed to his Instagram account and shared a picture with him as he condoled his death. He wrote, " RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone."

Image: Instagram/@bramhaamishra