Here's Why 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Is Likely To Go Off-air Soon

Comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma is touted to be one of India's best stand-up comedians. Sharma rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, in 2007, for which he won a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Sharma had previously worked in the Punjabi show, Hasde Hasaande Ravo, on MH One channel. Sharma had stated that he moved to Mumbai to become a singer but destiny played its game giving him the best for his hard work and dedication.

Will 'The Kapil Sharma Show' go off-air?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is likely to go off air very soon because of the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma's other work commitments. It is also claimed by the entertainment portal that the show will return very soon with a fresh season.

According to the source quoted by Pinkvilla, Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour which is set to begin in June and will continue till July, so the team will be busy with that. It further stated that the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu actor has a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, he thought it would be best to take a small break from the show and then return with a new season a few months later.

Kapil on the work front

The source added that Kapil has recently returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show. Kapil will be soon seen in Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. This was revealed by the comedian himself that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider in the film.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Kapil has also been offered a film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film. So far, the discussions around it are in an advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project.

About 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show or TKSS stars Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao. The show features the comedian, Kapil Sharma, interacting with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humour and assorted skits.

(Image: @Atazadsatti6/Twitter)