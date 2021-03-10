Hiba Nawab Reveals Why She Would Never Play Bold Roles On Small Screen

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai actor Hiba Nawab has revealed that she is game to work on OTT platforms and movies but refuses to do characters which demand nudity. The actor has received several offers but said that the roles were not within her parameters for working in the entertainment industry. She explained that she had some tight rules and regulations about the roles she accepts. Hiba said, "I won’t wear something which lets my parents down nor can I do a bold character which has nudity", according to Hindustan Times.

She expressed her love for OTT content saying she is "deeply" into watching them. She also said that she was preparing for any type of role regardless of whether it is for TV, OTT platforms or films. "Maybe after my current show, I would love to wait for something good on the OTT or the film front”, Hiba Nawab explained.

Hiba Nawab as Elaichi in Jijaji Chhat Par Hai

Hiba Nawab plays the role of the daughter of a lehenga shopowner, Murari Lal Bansal in Chandni Chowk. She is outgoing, talented and beautiful. While the boys in Chandni Chowk find themselves falling for Elaichi, she does not show interest in any of them. To avoid getting married, she intentionally fails in school and continues to study in the eleventh grade, until attempt no. 5. She passes her twelfth grade at the age of 21.

Murari Lal Bansal rents out a room on his rooftop to Pancham, an aspiring music director. Pancham moves to Delhi to pursue his music career. When he fails to do so, he ends up working at Murari Lal's shop.

Pancham and his friend Pintu, who dresses up as a female, act as a married couple when Murari Lal refuses to rent out the room to bachelors. Elaichi figures out the duo's plan and ends up growing fond of Pancham.

The final episode of the series was released on February 21, 2020. Soon after that, the series' producers decided to create a second season based on the comedy-horror genre, Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai. Hiba Nawab will feature in this version of the show too. Speaking about her decision she said, "Since I had worked in the previous edition, so I was obviously excited about the project with the same team but with a new content". She also expressed her excitement for playing a double role in the series.