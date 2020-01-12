High School Musical: Where Is The Star Cast Now And What Are They Upto

In 2006, probably the most loved teenage movie High School Musical released centring two students who fall in love during the school's musical fest. The movie was then made into sequels and released worldwide. Right from the cast to the choreography, everything was loved about the movie. But the stars of the movie seemed to have disappeared. Read ahead to know what the cast members are doing now:

Where is the High School Musical cast now?

Zac Efron

Zac Efron played one of the lead in the movie, Troy Bolton. He was the most popular guy in East high and equally talented in singing and basketball. It was rumoured that he began dating his co-star from the movie, Vanessa Hudgens but they split soon enough. The actor now owns his own YouTube channel and is also seen in many Hollywood movies like Baywatch and The Greatest Snowman.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens played the role of the girl Gabriella, who Zac Efron falls in love with. She was portrayed as a shy girl who had a hidden fun side that came out on stage. The actor soon turned to music and released a few albums under her name. Recently she featured in two Netflix movies The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale was the mean girl from East High. She was beautiful and was a gifted performer from the school. Before High School Musical she was seen in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Ashley got married to musician Christopher French in 2014 and launched her beauty brand Illuminate Cosmetics in 2016. She featured in the sitcom Carol’s Second Act and a Netflix movie Merry Happy Whatever.

