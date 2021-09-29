Hilary Duff Receives Birthday Surprise Form 'How I Met Your Father' Co-stars On Set

Hollywood actor Hilary Duff rang into her 34th birthday on September 28, 2021. The actor not only soaked in love from her husband but also from her co-stars of How I Met Your Father. The cast and crew of HIMYF, which stars Francia Raisa, Tien Tran, and others, surprised Hilary on the sets of the upcoming show. Raisa also shared glimpses of their surprise via Instagram.

As per Instagram stories by Francia Raisa, the team of HIMYF gave a heartfelt surprise to their lead actor Hilary Duff. The show's actors and crew hid behind objects in a large space before Hilary entered. As Hilary came on the sets, they all jumped out and yelled "Surprise!". In Da Club by 50 Cent was played in the background in honour of Duff's special day. Hilary Duff was seemingly overwhelmed with the surprise as she gave all of them distant hugs. Her co-stars also sang "Happy birthday" for her.

Hilary Duff's birthday wish from her husband, Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma began showering Hilary Duff with wishes and love days before her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Koma shared a loved up photo with Hilary in which he was seen kissing her on the cheeks. Sharing the photo, Koma wrote, "It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love. Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all - the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet. There aren’t enough hours in the day, but you make more…there’s never enough sleep, but you find the energy…I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you[sic]." He further thanked Hilary for being the "greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner" and promised to cheer for her.

Details about How I Met Your Father

HIMYF is a spin-off series of the famous American sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show stars Hilar Duff in the lead role of Sophie. It also casts Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles. The sitcom is set to premiere on Hulu. The plot of the Josh Radnor starrer show, which ended in 2014, revolved around an architect Ted Mosby. He narrates to his children the story of how he met their mother. The plot of the upcoming show is expected to be much similar to HIMYM.

(Image: Instagram/@franciaraisa)