Reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been popular for over two decades now, but very few contestants have been able to become a 'crorepati.' While numerous seasons have seen a substantial number of episodes before any contestant hit the eight-figure mark, the show's 13th season welcomed its first crorepati in the very first week. Himani Bundela achieved the milestone and plans to use her Rs 10,000,000 prize money to launch an inclusive coaching institute.

First visually impaired 'crorepati'

Agra-based Himani Bundela, who is a mathematics teacher by profession, opened up on her experience of winning the second-highest prize money on the Amitabh Bachan-hosted show during a media interaction.

She said that her earliest memories of KBC were as a child, when she would step into the shoes of Big B and ask questions to her friends. However, it was the hot seat for her years later, and the experience of seeing Bachchan's entry and his voice, made her feel as if it was a 'dream.'

Himani's vision got blurred in an accident in 2011, and her eyesight could not be saved despite surgeries. However, she was positive and spread her vision through her teaching and promoting information about inclusive education.

She does so by making maths class fun for her students. Her constant smile on the show and moments involving her giving mathematics tips to the host was one of the highlights of the show.

Himani, who became the first visually impaired 'crorepati', also stated that she felt nervous because the ones also trying to reach the hot seat had more learning resources than her and could see the questions on the screen. However, she believed that there was nothing to lose for her and that either she would win, or end up learning something.

Himani now plans to use her prize money to set up an inclusive coaching institute. She said that though there was an inclusive university in India, inclusive coaching was still not that common.

Through her institute, she intends to help all students from all backgrounds prepare for competitive teams. She also wishes to use her prize money to help her father grow his business, which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.