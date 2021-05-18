Himani Shivpuri Opens Up On Unavailability Of Provident Fund For Senior Actors

Actor Himani Shivpuri is popularly known for playing roles of motherly characters in several films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Besharam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Hum Saath Saath Hain and many more. She recently spoke about the provident fund for actors during the coronavirus pandemic. She pointed out that income has been very irregular in the past year. Take a look at what the actor has to say about the entertainment industry's facilities.

Himani Shivpuri on the provident fund for senior actors

Himani who is currently a part of the TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has been staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Himani Shivpuri, who is 60 years old, was asked to not appear for shoots for safety reasons. According to Hindustan Times, she mentioned that the pandemic has taken a huge toll on people's livelihood. Especially senior actors who do not have enough income to be dependant on. They earn only when they're on the sets of a film or show. Ever since the pandemic began, they have been asked to stay indoors which has affected their income.

Himani mentioned that the scenario is very bad. She is aware that people are currently having bigger struggles in their lives. But senior actors are struggling too and everyone has to deal with it. There is an urgent need to modify the financial structure of the industry. They do not have a specific provident fund or any funds for that matter from where they could get some money during such a crisis. They do not have any pension and are extremely helpless in such a situation.

The actor, however, hasn't lost hope and thinks that the best they can do is to stay healthy and survive the coronavirus pandemic. She added that they could earn only if they survive such bad times. With the crisis in the medical infrastructure, she suggested everyone be safe and healthy and protect their loved ones. People have to build their immunity and work on their emotional and physical strength.

A look at Himani Shivpuri's TV shows and movies

Himani Shivpuri's TV shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Sumit Sambhal Lega have garnered her immense popularity. Himani Shivpuri movies list includes names like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor was last seen in the film Teesra Kaun Returns as Shanti Aunty.

Image: Himani Shivpuri's Instagram

