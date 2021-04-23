Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz Share Same Cryptic Posts; Fans Wonder What's Brewing

After making headlines post revealing their wedding plans, celebrity couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's new Instagram posts have hiked fans' curiosity to find out what's brewing between them. On Thursday, the love birds took to Instagram to share their respective photos on their official handles and added the same cryptic caption to their post. While Asim flaunted his hunky physique in a shirtless picture, Himanshi flaunted her ethnic look in her latest IG post with a "Real eyes, Realise, Real lies" message for fans.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana all set for yet another song collaboration?

Asim Riaz's relationship with Himanshi Khurana has been one of the hot topics of discussion among fans on social media ever since they appeared on a popular reality TV show together. On April 22, 2021, Asim took to his Instagram handle to show off his buff body and chiselled abs in a shirtless photo as he flexed his biceps for the camera in black pants and a pair of statement glasses. Along with sharing the photograph on Instagram, the model-rapper penned a cryptic note in the caption of his post which read, "Don’t believe everything you hear. Real eyes, Realise, Real lies".

Check out Asim Riaz's Instagram post below:

While his photo was quick to garner heaps of praise from fans in no time, Asim's ladylove Himanshi also took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white portrait photograph of herself in an ethnic avatar. However, she too added the same caption as her boyfriend to her latest post, which was pointed out by multiple fans in the comment section of her post. One of the users also speculated that the caption could be lines from Asim's upcoming song, Back To Start.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurrana's Instagram post:

Soon after Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's photos surfaced on social media, ardent fans flocked to the comment section of their posts to know what's brewing between the lovers. One user commented writing, "Asim also posted these lines. They must be from his new song coming!", another simply asked Himanshi, "Caption copied?". Meanwhile, hundreds of other users were all-praise about their respective photos.

Have a look at some fan reactions here:

