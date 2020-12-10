Himanshi Khurana Continues To Show Support To Farmers' Protest

Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana has been lending support to the farmers amid ongoing protests in the country. She has been posting photos through the stories and feed of her official social media handles. The actor shared an artistic work featuring an elderly Sikh man, looking at an infant in his phone. Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram post amid farmers' protests in 2020.

Himanshi Khurana extends support to farmers' protests 2020

Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram and shared an art piece through her official handle on December 10, 2020, Thursday. She posted a photo of an elderly Sikh man, who is talking to his family on a video call on his cell phone. He was looking happily at a baby in the picture. While the snap features the back of the man, it depicts emotions quite well.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Himanshi Khurana penned her thoughts in the Punjabi language. Through her description alongside the photo, she expressed how a person does not realise anybody’s sorrow until he has to face the same. Khurana wrote, “Duje da dukh dukh nahi lagda... jado tak oh dukh apna na ho .....” and added the hashtag ‘Kisaan Majdoor Ekta Zindabad’. Check out Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram post on Delhi farmers' protest 2020.

Response to Himanshi Khurana's Instagram post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Himanshi Khurana garnered more than 73, 000 likes and over 770 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star have extended their support to her. Many among them wrote about the plight of farmers in the country and responded to her hashtag with ‘Kisaan Majdoor Ekta Zindabad’ in the comment section. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, thumbs up, crying faces, and folded hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Himanshi Khurana’s post amid the protest in the capital city that you must check out right away:

