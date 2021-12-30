Himanshi Khurana Defends Asim Riaz' Cryptic Tweet After Backlash From Shehnaaz Gill's Fans

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz who faced criticism on social media after his cryptic note about people getting over loved ones, was defended by Himanshi Khurana. Soon after Asim’s tweet, several fans and some celebrities lashed out at the actor for his insensitive remark that they presumed was directed at Shehnaaz Gill. Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana stood in defense of her beau where she spoke about how people and some celebs target one person.

The controversial row started after Asim had tweeted about some ‘dancing clips’ and how people move on after the death of a loved one pretty soon. Though the name of the person was not clear from his tweet, however fans of Shenaaz Gill were quick to respond and took her as the one being talked about in the tweet. Several videos of Shehnaaz from her manager’s engagement where she can be seen dancing along with her friends while having a great time and enjoying have been flooding on social media. Riaz’s tweet came hours after Shehnaaz’s photos went viral.

“Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld (sic),” Asim’s tweet read. His comment was met with severe negative reactions online. After receiving a strong backlash, the actor had penned his clarification on the same on social media. However, Asim’s partner Himashi Khurana was quick to stand up in his defense as she wrote, “When some fans find an easy target to make there person right, or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame krne get a life, Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta. Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow.” She further added, “Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys.. We are with Asim Riaz.”

Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys

Apart from this, she even shared her picture on Instagram stories from a recent photoshoot and penned a strong message. “Zamane ke do mooh dekho nikal ye hai…Ek aurat ki izzat ke liye doosre ki izzat uchalne aye hai…Kuch samaaj dewak bhi ayngey, apni parihasha leke…Jaise duniya main ik yahi sache insaan aye hai…(The dual face of the society has clearly erupted. To save the reputation of a woman, there are people who have tried to sabotage the reputation of another. There are going to be social workers who will come with their own definition as if they are the only honest human beings in the world. )

Later, Asim himself sought to clear his stand on the subject and wrote a rebuttal, which stated that he was talking about some of his friends, and not Shehnaaz. “Guys, I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa, so I was actually telling them and not who you all are assuming. And remember if I wanna say anything I have the guts to come up and say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my homies around too. So stop targeting, stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy,” Asim wrote in his clarification statement.

